Pyratz Corp. opens its internal AI software factory to companies beyond its portfolio

PYRATZ CORP. (Euronext Access Paris: MLPTZ; ISIN FR0013371507) today announces the launch of Agentic Hub, a portfolio of AI products and agentic services developed in-house to solve recurring operational needs across its investment activities and portfolio companies, and now being made available to entrepreneurs and companies outside the Pyratz ecosystem.





Agentic Hub is the external-facing extension of Pyratz's internal Software Factory: a portfolio of AI products and agentic services built by operators to support company creation, funding, visibility and distribution. The suite is meant to empower all kinds of entrepreneurs with the tools they need to test and grow their ideas. Each product begins with a concrete need identified through Pyratz's own operations, is tested in real workflows, and is considered for external release once it has demonstrated practical value.





Built by operators. Proven inside the portfolio. Productized for the market.





Pyratz currently operates approximately 50 AI agents internally. The system mirrors parts of the firm's human organization across research, product development and operations, while keeping people responsible for judgment, approval and final decisions.