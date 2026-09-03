Pyratz Corp. invests in Moonshot AI, developer of Kimi

IN BRIEF





▪ Completed investment in Moonshot AI, the artificial intelligence company behind the Kimi family of models.





▪ Investment made through a special-purpose vehicle established with Techmind, as part of a later-stage financing round completed during summer 2026.





▪ Transaction completed at a valuation of US$30bn (latest round).









PYRATZ CORP. (Euronext Access Paris: MLPTZ; ISIN FR0013371507; PEA and PEA-PME eligible), a European venture builder and investment firm focused on frontier technologies, announces that it has completed an investment in Moonshot AI, the artificial intelligence company behind the Kimi family of models.





The investment was made through Techmind Moonshot AI, a special-purpose vehicle established with Techmind.vc, as part of a later-stage financing round completed during summer 2026, at a pre-money valuation of US$30bn. The amount invested by Pyratz Corp. is not disclosed.





The transaction forms part of Pyratz Corp.’s strategy of taking targeted positions in companies developing foundational technologies and supporting the next generation of artificial intelligence products and infrastructure.