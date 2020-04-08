Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client PSA annonce un fonds de solidarité pour ses employés Reuters • 08/04/2020 à 09:49









PARIS, 8 avril (Reuters) - *PSA PEUP.PA ANNONCE LA CRÉATION D'UN FONDS DE SOLIDARITÉ POUR GARANTIR À SES EMPLOYÉS UNE RÉMUNÉRATION ÉGALE À 100% DE LEUR SALAIRE *PSA ANNONCE LA MISE EN PLACE DU PROTOCOLE DES MESURES SANITAIRES RENFORCÉES, CONSTRUIT ET VALIDÉ AVEC LES ÉQUIPES MÉDICALES *PSA POURRAIT ADAPTER LE CALENDRIER DE FERMETURE ANNUELLE DES SITES, AVEC UNE GARANTIE DE 12 JOURS CONSÉCUTIFS DE CONGÉS ENTRE LE 1ER JUILLET ET LE 31 AOÛT (Bureau de Paris, édité par Jean-Michel Bélot)

