POUJOULAT SA : The Poujoulat Group acquires BBNA - July 2023

The Poujoulat Group acquires BBNA and accelerates its development in high-performance wood energy

Paris, July 31, 2023, 8 :30 a.m.

On July 25, 2023, the Poujoulat Group signed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the company Bois Bûches Nord Atlantique (BBNA), located in Loire-Atlantique. The objective of this operation is to continue the consolidation of its wood-energy branch and its Woodstock and Crépito brands in the Great West of France.

The former shareholders of BBNA, Mr. and Mrs. Corbin, and the representatives of Euro Energies, a subsidiary of the Poujoulat group, signed the sale protocol on July 25th. BBNA, located in Guémené-Penfao, specializes in the production and distribution of high-performance logs and pellets in Loire-Atlantique.

This acquisition is part of the external growth process of the Euro Energies subsidiary and the Woodstock and Crépito brands in western France. As a reminder, since July 2021, the Poujoulat group has acquired the company Bois Bûches Centre Atlantique (BBCA), located in Indre, as well as La Bûche Forestière and SOCCEM, located in Sarthe.

M. and Mrs Corbin and the current BBNA team will support Euro Energies in the development of the local wood industry. Indeed, through this operation, the Poujoulat Group will significantly increase its production capacities over the next 18 months and contribute to the local employment dynamic.

Frédéric COIRIER, CEO of the Poujoulat Group declares: « The acquisition of Bois Bûche Nord Atlantique ensures that the Poujoulat Group will continue to deploy its offer of high-performance biofuels for heating in the Great West. This is also part of our values shared with Mr and Mrs Corbin : promoting the excellence of the local wood industry and the development of the economic area . »

M. and Mrs Corbin declare: « This operation corresponds to a desire to change the scale of the Guémené-Penfao site. We wanted to maintain the presence of the company in our territory with a trusted partner to guarantee the sustainability of our project. With the Poujoulat Group, the project combines product diversity and quality. »

About the Poujoulat Group: A medium-sized company with majority family capital, the Poujoulat Group is the European leader in chimney flues and industrial chimneys and the French leader in biofuels (logs, pellets, firelighters). The group achieves a turnover of 402 million euros during the 2022/2023 financial year, of which 40% on the wood activity and employs 1,850 employees.

About BBNA: A company based in Guémené-Penfao, between Rennes and Nantes, Bois Bûche Nord Atlantique offers a solution that combines comfort, economy and respect for the environment, by developing a quality firewood offer for professionals and end consumers. The forecast turnover for 2023 is 2.5 million euros.

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : lm9uY8hpZJnIx25qZsplbWpqZptok2KWmWeelmqeZ52UZ29knWeWbJTHZnFimGZs

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Opérations de l'émetteur (acquisitions, cessions…) Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/81316-the-poujoulat-group-acquires-bbna-july-2023.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews WireRecevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com