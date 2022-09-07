 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
SEP 22 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 109.00
+0.08%
  Positive Readouts for Transgene's Clinical Stage Candidates Generated by its Two Innovative Platforms, with Further Clinical Data Expected in the Second Half of 2022

Positive Readouts for Transgene’s Clinical Stage Candidates Generated by its Two Innovative Platforms, with Further Clinical Data Expected in the Second Half of 2022
information fournie par Boursorama CP07/09/2022 à 17:45

2022 Half-year results and business update

-­ TG4001 – Results from the interim analysis of the randomized Phase II trial in HPV-positive anogenital cancers to be released in Q4 2022
­- TG4050 (myvac® platform) – New positive Phase I data presented at AACR and ASCO - Additional data from the two Phase I trials to be communicated in H2 2022
­- TG6002 – Phase I data confirming the potential of the intravenous administration of Transgene’s Invir.IO™ oncolytic viruses will be presented at ESMO 2022 on September 11 at 12 pm CET
­- BT-001 (Invir.IO™ platform) – Initial Phase I data demonstrated good tolerability and first signs of antitumor activity - Phase Ib (BT-001 in combination with pembrolizumab) expected to start in the second half of 2022
­- Financial visibility until the end of 2023
­- Transgene will host an R&D on 27 September 2022 at 2 p.m. CET

Conference call scheduled today at 6 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.

.../...

