Positive Readouts for Transgene’s Clinical Stage Candidates Generated by its Two Innovative Platforms, with Further Clinical Data Expected in the Second Half of 2022
2022 Half-year results and business update
- TG4001 – Results from the interim analysis of the randomized Phase II trial in HPV-positive anogenital cancers to be released in Q4 2022
- TG4050 (myvac® platform) – New positive Phase I data presented at AACR and ASCO - Additional data from the two Phase I trials to be communicated in H2 2022
- TG6002 – Phase I data confirming the potential of the intravenous administration of Transgene’s Invir.IO™ oncolytic viruses will be presented at ESMO 2022 on September 11 at 12 pm CET
- BT-001 (Invir.IO™ platform) – Initial Phase I data demonstrated good tolerability and first signs of antitumor activity - Phase Ib (BT-001 in combination with pembrolizumab) expected to start in the second half of 2022
- Financial visibility until the end of 2023
- Transgene will host an R&D on 27 September 2022 at 2 p.m. CET
