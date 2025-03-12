 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAR 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 997,50
+0,60%
Pluxee lance son premier programme de titres de créances négociables de jusqu'à €400 mlns
information fournie par Reuters 12/03/2025 à 18:19

Pluxee NV PLX.PA :

* PLUXEE NV - ANNONCE LE LANCEMENT DE SON PREMIER PROGRAMME DE TITRES DE CRÉANCES NÉGOCIABLES (NEU CP) POUVANT ATTEINDRE 400 MILLIONS D'EUROS

* PLUXEE NV - PROGRAMME PERMET AU GROUPE DE POURSUIVRE LA DIVERSIFICATION DE SES SOURCES DE FINANCEMENT INITIÉE DANS LE CADRE DU SPIN-OFF

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

PLUXEE
22,2300 EUR Euronext Paris +0,27%
