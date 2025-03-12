Pluxee lance son premier programme de titres de créances négociables de jusqu'à €400 mlns

Pluxee NV PLX.PA :
* PLUXEE NV - ANNONCE LE LANCEMENT DE SON PREMIER PROGRAMME DE TITRES DE CRÉANCES NÉGOCIABLES (NEU CP) POUVANT ATTEINDRE 400 MILLIONS D'EUROS
* PLUXEE NV - PROGRAMME PERMET AU GROUPE DE POURSUIVRE LA DIVERSIFICATION DE SES SOURCES DE FINANCEMENT INITIÉE DANS LE CADRE DU SPIN-OFF
Texte original nGNE6Qs0pY Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PLX.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
