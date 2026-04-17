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OVHcloud, DEEP et Clever Cloud retenus pour cloud souverain UE, marché plafond 180 millions EUR
information fournie par Reuters 17/04/2026 à 17:41

* OVHcloud, DEEP (by POST Luxembourg Group), and Clever Cloud were selected by the European Commission to provide sovereign cloud services to EU institutions, bodies, and agencies. * The contract includes a cap of EUR 180 million over six years. * The contract is part of the European strategy for digital sovereignty, using a multi-provider model to improve resilience and reduce dependence on a single vendor. * OVHcloud is expected to provide the OPCP platform, including massive computing capabilities and rapid large-scale deployment via OPCP Core. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. OVH Groupe SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604171140OMX_____CNEWS_FR_GNW1001176494_fr) on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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