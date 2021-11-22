Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32% Positive trend across all the Group’s activities
information fournie par Boursorama CP22/11/2021 à 17:45
Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32%
Positive trend across all the Group’s activities
Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has published its consolidated revenue for Q3 2021 (period from 1 January to 30 September 2021).
Q3 2021: Very strong business growth in France and around the world
In Q3 2021, the consolidated revenue of Freelance.com stood at €112.3m, representing organic growth of 32% vs Q3 2020, compared with overall growth of 60% (15% organic growth) in the first half of the year. Cumulatively, as at 30 September 2021, Freelance.com had achieved consolidated revenue of €324.3m, up 49% (15% organic growth).
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+1.51%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer