Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32% Positive trend across all the Group’s activities
information fournie par Boursorama CP22/11/2021 à 17:45

Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32%
Positive trend across all the Group’s activities

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has published its consolidated revenue for Q3 2021 (period from 1 January to 30 September 2021).

Q3 2021: Very strong business growth in France and around the world

In Q3 2021, the consolidated revenue of Freelance.com stood at €112.3m, representing organic growth of 32% vs Q3 2020, compared with overall growth of 60% (15% organic growth) in the first half of the year. Cumulatively, as at 30 September 2021, Freelance.com had achieved consolidated revenue of €324.3m, up 49% (15% organic growth).

