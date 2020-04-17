Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Orange n'utilisera pas le dispositif gouvernemental de chômage partiel Reuters • 17/04/2020 à 08:47









17 avril (Reuters) - * ORANGE N'UTILISERA PAS LE DISPOSITIF GOUVERNEMENTAL DE CHÔMAGE PARTIEL-PDG

Valeurs associées ORANGE Euronext Paris +3.09%