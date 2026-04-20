Nicox: derniers jours d’exercice des warrants juin 2024 fixés au 19 juin 2026

* Nicox rappelle que bons de souscription émis en juin 2024 expirent le 20 juin 2026, dernier jour effectif de négociation ou d’exercice fixé au 19 juin 2026 (clôture). * Warrants non exercés au 19 juin 2026 (clôture) expireront automatiquement, ne seront plus exerçables, ne vaudront plus rien. * Au 31 mars 2026, 10 022 595 warrants restaient en circulation, représentant émission potentielle de 4 009 038 actions nouvelles. * Parité d’exercice fixée à 5 warrants pour 2 actions nouvelles, prix d’exercice à 0,28 EUR par action nouvelle. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. NicOx SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604200130OMX_____CNEWS_EN_GNW1001176262_en) on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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