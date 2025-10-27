LUMIBIRD : LUMIBIRD: REVENUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS UP 9.6% TO EUR 155.1 MILLION

Lannion, 27 October 2025 – 5:45 pm

Revenue for the first nine months up 9.6% to €155.1 million

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader in laser technologies, recorded revenue of €155.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, up +9.6% (+10.3% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Third-quarter activity was marked by accelerated growth in the Photonics division, with Defense/Space activity remaining very dynamic and the Industrial and Scientific and Medtech activities beginning to recover, as announced.

The Medical division's business remained stable at constant exchange rates over the quarter, due to delivery delays postponed to Q4 2025. This does not call into question the Medical division's growth momentum.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2025 2024 Reported change Change at constant scope and exchange rates 1 st quarter 49.4 43.9 +12.4% +11.7% 2 nd quarter 57.4 54.1 +6.3% +6.9% 3 rd quarter 48.3 43.5 +11.1% +13.2% 9 months 155.1 141.5 +9.6% +10.3% of which Photonics 76.5 67.3 +13.8% +14.1% Medical 78.6 74.2 +5.9% +7.0%

By division

Over the first nine months, the Photonics division grew by +13.8% (+14.1% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to the first nine months of 2024, with third-quarter sales of €25.3 million, up +25.8%.

The Defense/Space business posted growth of +34.0% over nine months to €37.9 million and +42.9% in the third quarter with revenue of €12.7 million. This performance is the result of the gradual ramp-up of contracts signed in recent years, particularly those related to laser telemetry.

The Industrial and Scientific activities posted revenue growth of +7.5% over nine months to €20.8 million and +26.1% in Q3 to €7.5 million, partly due to a favorable base effect in Q3 compared to 2024 and the positive contribution of several projects, particularly in flat screen repair and quantum technology.

As expected, the Medtech business is showing signs of recovery, with growth of +16.1% in Q3 to € 2.8 million. Nine-month revenue amounted to €9.4 million, down -5.3%.

The ETS (Environment, Topography, and Security) business remains down, with a decline of 13.4% over nine months to €8.4 million and -20.8% over the quarter to € 2.2 million. Topography accounts for approximately 70% of revenue. Sales of the new Lidar Vent “6Beam” products are expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Growth in the Medical division paused in the third quarter, with revenue of €23.1 million (-1.6% on a reported basis and +1.1% at constant exchange rates). Over nine months, growth was +5.9% (+7.0% at constant exchange rates) to €78.6 million, with 77% coming from the Treatment business and 23% from Diagnostics. This pause, due to delivery delays postponed to Q4 2025, does not call into question the growth momentum of the Medical division.

By geographical area

The breakdown of 9-month sales by geographical area is as follows:

Revenues (€m) Photonics Chg Medical Chg Europe 46.3 +15.8% 24.6 -1.4% Americas 15.3 +55.4% 21.4 +2.5% Asia-Pacific 7.6 -28.7% 22.7 +6.1% Rest of the world 7.3 +8.3% 9.9 +41.5% Total 76.5 +13.8% 78.6 +5.9%

Unaudited data

Growth in Europe for the Photonics division was driven by momentum in the Defense/Space business. Growth in the Americas remained buoyant thanks to the sales in Defense/Space and Industrial and Scientific businesses. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region continued to suffer from uncertainty over the impact of tariffs on products manufactured in the US.

The Medical division continues to benefit from the performance of its direct activities in Australia and Japan. The strengthening of the sales teams in the United States is beginning to bear fruit, but growth in the Americas region was impacted by a temporary slowdown in activity in South America.

As every year, Lumibird anticipates a very high level of activity in the fourth quarter.

Next information : publication of FY 2025 revenues, on 26/01/2026, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.

The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext since 2022. Tech Leaders

