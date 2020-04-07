Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Lagardere annule sa proposition de dividende Reuters • 07/04/2020 à 08:51









7 avril (Reuters) - * LAGARDERE ANNULE SA PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE ET ANNONCE LA CRÉATION D'UN "FONDS DE SOLIDARITÉ COVID" POUR SES EMPLOYÉS

Valeurs associées LAGARDERE Euronext Paris +2.62%