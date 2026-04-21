JPMorgan Asset Management signale position courte nette sur X-Fab Silicon Foundries

* JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) détient une position courte nette de 0,99 % sur X-FAB Silicon Foundries. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/96D7890479F4C98745B6576E84D05BCABACF68DD/37161
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer