FEB 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
7 612.50
+0.15%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

JOURNAL-Résultats américains pour la semaine à venir
information fournie par Reuters02/02/2024 à 18:00

Journal de l'U.S. (.SPX) résultats des entreprises pour la semaine à venir.
 
** Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont exprimées en HAE, sauf indication contraire
 
 BÉNÉFICES AMÉRICAINS 
 
                                             Nom de                        Nom de l'événement
 Date de                    RIC  l'entreprise                  
 début         Heure                                           
               de                                              
               début                                           
                                                               
                                                               
 05-Feb-2024   AMC      FMC      FMC Corp                      T4 2023 FMC Corp Earnings Release (en
                                                               anglais)
 05-Feb-2024   AMC      SPG      Simon Property Group Inc      T4 2023 Simon Property Group Inc Communiqué
                                                               de presse
 05-Feb-2024   AMC      NXPI.O   NXP Semiconductors NV         T4 2023 NXP Semiconductors NV Communiqué de
                                                               presse
 05-Feb-2024   AMC      VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc    T4 2023 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Communiqué
                                                               de presse
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      EL       Estee Lauder Companies Inc    T2 2024 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      L        Loews Corp                    T4 2023 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      TSN      Tyson Foods Inc               T1 2024 Tyson Foods Inc Communiqué de presse
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      APD      Air Products and Chemicals    T1 2024 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      MCD      McDonald's Corp               T4 2023 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      ON.O     ON Semiconductor Corp         T4 2023 ON Semiconductor Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 05-Feb-2024   BMO      IDXX.O   IDEXX Laboratories Inc        T4 2023 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 05-Feb-2024   06:30    CAT      Caterpillar Inc               T4 2023 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   16:15    PRU      Prudential Financial Inc      T4 2023 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   16:10    CMG      Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc    T4 2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   16:05    F        Ford Motor Co                 T4 2023 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      GILD.O   Gilead Sciences Inc           T4 2023 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      IEX      IDEX Corp                     T4 2023 IDEX Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      ATO      Atmos Energy Corp             T1 2024 Atmos Energy Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      AMGN.O   Amgen Inc                     T4 2023 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp     T4 2023 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      AIZ      Assurant Inc                  T4 2023 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      ENPH.O   Enphase Energy Inc            T4 2023 Enphase Energy Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      OMC      Omnicom Group Inc             T4 2023 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      AMCR     Amcor PLC                     T2 2024 Communiqué de presse d'Amcor PLC
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      UDR      UDR Inc                       T4 2023 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      FTNT.O   Fortinet Inc                  T4 2023 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      JKHY.O   Jack Henry & Associates Inc   T2 2024 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      VLTO     Veralto Corp                  T4 2023 Veralto Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      EW       Edwards Lifesciences Corp     T4 2023 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      CTSH.O   Cognizant Technology          T4 2023 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                 Solutions Corp                Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      ESS      Essex Property Trust Inc      T4 2023 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   AMC      VFC      VF Corp                       T3 2024 VF Corp Communiqué de presse
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      FI       Fiserv Inc                    T4 2023 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      IT       Gartner Inc                   T4 2023 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      LLY      Eli Lilly and Co              T4 2023 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      J        Jacobs Solutions Inc          T1 2024 Jacobs Solutions Inc Communiqué de
                                                               presse
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      GEHC.O   GE Healthcare Technologies    T4 2023 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      CMI      Cummins Inc                   T4 2023 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      AME      AMETEK Inc                    T4 2023 AMETEK Inc Communiqué de presse
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      CARR     Carrier Global Corp           T4 2023 Carrier Global Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      LIN.O    Linde PLC                     Communiqué sur les résultats de l'exercice
                                                               2023 de Linde PLC
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      WAT      Waters Corp                   T4 2023 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   06:55    XYL      Xylem Inc                     T4 2023 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   06:00    DD       Dupont De Nemours Inc         T4 2023 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 06-Feb-2024   06:00    CNC      Centene Corp                  T4 2023 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 06-Feb-2024   BMO      WTW.O    Willis Towers Watson PLC      T4 2023 Willis Towers Watson PLC Communiqué
                                                               de presse
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      PYPL.O   PayPal Holdings Inc           T4 2023 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc       T4 2023 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      MAA      Mid-America Apartment         T4 2023 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                 Communities Inc               Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      PAYC     Paycom Software Inc           T4 2023 Paycom Software Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      DIS      Walt Disney Co                T1 2024 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      WYNN.O   Wynn Resorts Ltd              T4 2023 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      NWSA.O   News Corp                     T2 2024 News Corp Communiqué de presse
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      MOH      Molina Healthcare Inc         T4 2023 Molina Healthcare Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      EG       Everest Group Ltd             T4 2023 Everest Group Ltd Communiqué de
                                                               presse
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      MCK      Mckesson Corp                 T3 2024 Mckesson Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      GL       Globe Life Inc                T4 2023 Globe Life Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      STE      STERIS plc                    T3 2024 STERIS plc Communiqué de presse
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      EFX      Equifax Inc                   T4 2023 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      FLT      Fleetcor Technologies Inc     T4 2023 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      MPWR.O   Monolithic Power Systems Inc  T4 2023 Monolithic Power Systems Inc
                                                               Communiqué de presse
 07-Feb-2024   AMC      ALL      Allstate Corp                 T4 2023 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      BG       Bunge Global SA               T4 2023 Bunge Global SA Communiqué de presse
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      CDAY     Ceridian HCM Holding Inc      T4 2023 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Communiqué
                                                               de presse
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      FOXA.O   Fox Corp                      T2 2024 Fox Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      CDW.O    CDW Corp                      T4 2023 CDW Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      CVS      CVS Health Corp               T4 2023 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      HLT      Hilton Worldwide Holdings     T4 2023 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      UBER     Uber Technologies Inc         T4 2023 Uber Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 07-Feb-2024   BMO      EMR      Emerson Electric Co           T1 2024 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 07-Feb-2024   07:00    YUM      Yum! Brands Inc               T4 2023 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   16:05    VRSN.O   Verisign Inc                  T4 2023 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      REG.O    Regency Centers Corp          T4 2023 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      MTD      Mettler-Toledo International  T4 2023 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      DXCM.O   Dexcom Inc                    T4 2023 Dexcom Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      ILMN.O   Illumina Inc                  T4 2023 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      MHK      Mohawk Industries Inc         T4 2023 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      EXPE.O   Expedia Group Inc             T4 2023 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      PEAK     Healthpeak Properties Inc     T4 2023 Healthpeak Properties Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      FE       FirstEnergy Corp              T4 2023 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      TTWO.O   Take-Two Interactive          T3 2024 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
                                 Software Inc                  Communiqué de presse
 08-Feb-2024   AMC      MSI      Motorola Solutions Inc        T4 2023 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      ICE      Intercontinental Exchange     T4 2023 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      DTE      DTE Energy Co                 T4 2023 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      SPGI     S&P Global Inc                T4 2023 S&P Global Inc Communiqué de presse
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      PM       Philip Morris International   T4 2023 Philip Morris International Inc
                                 Inc                           Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      BWA      Borgwarner Inc                T4 2023 Borgwarner Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      TPR      Tapestry Inc                  T2 2024 Tapestry Inc Communiqué de presse
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      RL       Ralph Lauren Corp             T3 2024 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      SNA      Snap-On Inc                   T4 2023 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      BAX      Baxter International Inc      T4 2023 Baxter International Inc Communiqué
                                                               de presse
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      KVUE     Kenvue Inc                    T4 2023 Kenvue Inc Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      K        Kellanova                     T4 2023 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      TDG      TransDigm Group Inc           T1 2024 TransDigm Group Inc Communiqué de
                                                               presse
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      COP      Conocophillips                T4 2023 Conocophillips Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      HSY      Hershey Co                    T4 2023 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      IPG      Interpublic Group of          T4 2023 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                                 Companies Inc                 Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   BMO      KIM      Kimco Realty Corp             T4 2023 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   07:00    MAS      Masco Corp                    T4 2023 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   07:00    TROW.O   Groupe T Rowe Price Inc       T4 2023 T Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 08-Feb-2024   07:00    DUK      Duke Energy Corp              T4 2023 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 08-Feb-2024   06:30    ZBH      Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc    T4 2023 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 09-Feb-2024   BMO      PEP.O    PepsiCo Inc                   T4 2023 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 09-Feb-2024   BMO      CTLT     Catalent Inc                  T2 2024 Catalent Inc Communiqué de presse
 
** Toutes les heures sont indiquées en U.S. EDT, ou AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', ou BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', ou DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', ou en blanc si non connu.

** Ce journal ne fournit pas les chiffres de l'estimation du bénéfice par action. Ces chiffres peuvent être
récupérés à partir d'Eikon.

Etapes à suivre dans Eikon pour récupérer l'estimation du BPA

Indicateur Eikon-> Guide des actions-> Indices principaux-> S&P 500-> Événements-> Sélectionner les types
d'événements-> Sélectionner la société-> Estimations

