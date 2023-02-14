 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA annonce Résultats annuels 2022
information fournie par Nasdaq14/02/2023 à 18:00


2022

  • EPRA earnings: € 45,4 million, an increase of 1% compared to 2021
  • EPRA earnings per share: € 1,71, a decrease of 2% compared to 2021
  • Proposed gross dividend 2022: € 1,53 per share – at the same level as 2021
  • ESG-commitment: Targets achieved, ESG-charter drawn up and Green Finance Framework implemented

Ambition for 2025

  • Fair value real estate portfolio > € 1,8 billion
  • EPRA earnings per share € 1,85
  • ESG-commitment:
    • 50% green buildings
    • 50% green financings
    • CO 2 -emission reduction in line with SBTi
  • Solid foundation of increasing returns and risk profile mainly from logistics segment, via well-considered asset rotation

