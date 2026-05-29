Information on the Annual Financial Statements 2025

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), May 29, 2026 – 10:00 PM (CET) – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, hereby informs the market, further to its press release dated April 29, 2026, that the work required to finalize the 2025 annual accounts and to prepare the audit procedures is still ongoing and will not allow publication of the accounts within the previously announced timeframe.