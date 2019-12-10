FCE DEC19
5 846.50
+0.41%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

FCE DEC19
5 846.50
+0.41%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120
  • Accueil
  • Bourse
  • Actualités
  • GAUSSIN signe un contrat avec le port russe Bronka pour la fourniture de véhicules électriques autonomes

GAUSSIN signe un contrat avec le port russe Bronka pour la fourniture de véhicules électriques autonomes
Boursorama10/12/2019 à 17:45

Gaussin has signed an agreement with the Russian Port of Bronka for the supply of driverless electric vehicles


Gaussin (EURONEXT GROWTH - FR0010342329) has just announced the signing of an agreement with the Port of Bronka in Russia for the supply of AIV FULL ELEC 70-tonne driverless electric vehicles.

This ultra-modern port inaugurated in 2015 is located on the Baltic coast, 40 km away from Saint Petersburg, and has an annual freight capacity of 25 tonnes.

Thanks to 70-tonne AIV FULL ELEC vehicles from Gaussin, the Port of Bronka aims to make the handling of its container flows more efficient, at the same time addressing the requirements of sustainable development by opting for a fully electric solution.

The agreement, the financial terms of which have not been disclosed, was signed at the Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Council (CEFIC) held in Moscow on 10 December 2019 in the presence of the French Minister for the Economy and Finance Mr Bruno Le Maire and his Russian counterpart Mr Maksim Oreshkin.

Valeurs associées

GAUSSIN
Euronext Paris -2.46%
Le présent article est rédigé par Boursorama. Cet article ne doit en aucun cas s'apparenter à un conseil en investissement ou une recommandation d'acheter, de vendre ou de continuer à détenir un investissement. Boursorama ne saurait être tenue responsable d'une décision d'investissement ou de désinvestissement sur la base de cet article.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer