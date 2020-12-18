Fitch confirme la note 'Excellent(mar)' de CDG Capital Gestion

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings-London-18 December 2020: Fitch Ratings confirme la note National Investment Management Quality Rating (IMQR) de CDG Capital Gestion's (CKG) à 'Excellent(mar)' avec une perspective stable. PRINCIPAUX FACTEURS DE NOTATION La confirmation de la note de CKG reflète la stabilité générale des processus d'investissement et de gestion des risques ainsi que la profondeur des ressources de l'entreprise. La note 'Excellent(mar)' est soutenue par une discipline d'investissement très forte, un cadre de gestion des risques solide (CKG est une société pionnière dans l'établissement d'une fonction de gestion des risques indépendante) et l'interaction entre les ressources humaines et technologiques au sein de la société. Fitch confirme la note de la performance d'investissement afin de souligner la grande proportion des actifs sous gestion surperformant leurs pairs sur une base nominale et en risque ajusté.

La note 'Excellent' est basée sur les scores (inchangés) des catégories ci-dessous :

Investment Process: Excellent

Investment Resources: Excellent

Risk Management: Excellent

Investment Performance: Strong

Company and Client Servicing: Excellent

Excellent Processus d'Investissement (Investment Process)

Les objectifs d'investissement et les stratégies des fonds gérés par CKG sont clairement définis avec une prépondérance des produits de taux (91% des encours sous gestion à mi-octobre 2020). Le processus d'investissement prend en considération des analyses fondamentales et macroéconomiques. Le portefeuille cible est d'abord déterminé, puis l'équipe de gestion procède à la construction du portefeuille en se basant sur des processus qualitatifs et quantitatifs incluant des stress tests. Les portefeuilles font l'objet de surveillances lors de comités hebdomadaires et mensuels.

Excellentes Ressources d'Investissement (Investment Resources)

Les ressources humaines de CKG comptent 34 employés à fin Septembre 2020. La taille des effectifs a augmentée en 2019 et 2020, avec quatre départs et cinq arrivées. Malgré cette rotation du personnel, les capacités de la société demeurent intactes en raison de de l'équipe d'investissement qui dispose d'une expérience parmi les plus grandes au Maroc. Les neuf gérants de portefeuille de la société sont responsables de la gestion de 62 fonds, ce qui se traduit par un ratio de gérant par fonds en ligne avec les autres acteurs du marché Marocain.

CKG possède un système front-office modulable ainsi que des middle et back-offices solides en support. Le principal système de la société est MANAR, un logiciel dédié à la gestion d'actifs largement utilisée au Maroc. Il s'agit d'une solution front-to-back, interfaçant les différent services et prestataires, permettant ainsi une plus grande automatisation des opérations. CKG a amélioré ses processus et ses capacités informatiques pour permettre à ses équipes de travailler à distance et de maintenir l'activité en périodes de crise. La société se dote actuellement d'outils d'informatique décisionnelle d'aide à la décision afin de les intégrés au processus d'investissement et à la production de rapports destinés à la clientèle.

Excellente Gestion des Risques (Risk Management)

CKG est une des premières sociétés au Maroc à disposer d'une équipe de gestion des risques indépendante. L'équipe effectue le contrôle des risques de marché, de crédit, opérationnels des indicateurs internationaux et différents scénarios applicables. Des alertes bloquantes et non-bloquantes concernant les dépassements de limites sont implémentées dans le système et des procédures d'escalade peuvent être initiées si nécessaire. L'équipe de compliance et le contrôle interne est en charge d'un certain nombre de contrôle incluant notamment, l'allocation équitable des transactions, du trading du personnel et la prévention des conflits d'intérêt. Les contrôles de limites pre-trade automatisés ont été implémenté en 2020. A la suite de la crise du Covid-19, le département de gestion des risques a mis en place des stress tests détaillés concernant la liquidité et les variations de marché, respectivement sur des bases mensuelles et trimestrielles.

Fortes Performances (Investment Performance)

Fitch considère que la performance d'investissement de CKG est élevée. Fitch a déterminé que 85% de l'encours sous gestion de la société a surperformé ses pairs sur une période de trois ans, à fin octobre 2020, selon les données de l'Association des Sociétés de gestion et Fonds d'investissement Marocains. Depuis 2018, 90% des actifs sous gestion ont connu une performance supérieure par rapport à leurs benchmarks. Par ailleurs, Fitch considère également d'autres facteurs tels que le ratio de Sharpe, un indicateur de performance ajusté du risque. Fitch estime que le ratio de Sharpe des actifs sous gestion est élevé. A fin octobre 2020, 60% de l'encours de CKG présente un ratio de Sharpe supérieur à ses pairs.

Société Solide et Excellent Service Client (Company and Client Servicing)

L'encours sous gestion de CKG a progressé d'environ 5% depuis 2015, en comparaison au 9% de croissance enregistré par le marché marocain. La stratégie de croissance de la société est basée sur le développement de nouvelles relations institutionnelles et corporate plutôt que sur son réseau de distribution bancaire. Le service client est de haute qualité, s'appuyant sur une structure organisationnelle centrée sur la relation avec la clientèle. La stratégie en matière de service-client se concentre en particulier sur la transformation digitale. La société bénéficie d'une grande stabilité en raison d'une forte profitabilité en comparaison à ses pairs.

SOCIETE DE GESTION

CKG est la deuxième société de gestion d'actifs au Maroc avec 70 milliards de Dirhams marocain (6,5 milliards d'euros) sous gestion à fin septembre 2020. Elle a été fondée en 1997 et, comme pour la plupart des acteurs du marché marocain, dispose principalement d'une clientèle institutionnelle (88% de l'encours sous gestion). RÉSUMÉ DE LA NOTATION NA FACTEURS DE SENSIBILITÉ DES NOTES Des changements importants de certains facteurs, pris collectivement ou individuellement, pourraient influencer positivement les notes des fonds :

La note est la meilleure possible et ne peut par conséquent pas être améliorée.

Des changements importants de certains facteurs, prix collectivement ou individuellement, pourraient influencer négativement les notes des fonds :

La note pourrait être abaissée en cas de changements significatifs impactant négativement des fondamentaux de la note susmentionnés. Cela inclue notamment, une dégradation de la situation financière de la société, un taux de rotation du personnel en progression, une détérioration des processus ou des performances ajustées du risque. CDG Capital Gestion; National Investment Management Quality Rating; Affirmed; Excellent(mar); Rating Outlook Stable

Contact premier analyste Cedric Verone, Senior Analyst +44 20 3530 1831 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf London E14 5GN

deuxième analyste Abis Soetan, Director +44 20 3530 1311

président du comité de notation Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147

Contacts presse: Louisa Williams, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 2452, Email: louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com

