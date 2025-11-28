FINANCIERE MARJOS : Bit Digital, Inc. acquiert le contrôle de Financière Marjos SCA

Communiqué de presse – 28 novembre 2025

FINANCIERE MARJOS

Société en commandite par actions au capital de 199,675.38 euros

Siège social : 58 avenue de Wagram – 75008 Paris

725 721 591 R.C.S. PARIS

Bit Digital, Inc. acquiert le contrôle de Financière Marjos SCA

PARIS, 28 novembre 2025 — Financière Marjos SCA (Euronext: FINM) (“Financière Marjos” ou la “Société”), une société basée en France et cotée sur Euronext Paris, annonce que Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” ou l' “Acquéreur”) a acquis ce jour le contrôle de la Société. Basée à New York et cotée sur le Nasdaq, Bit Digital est une société de trésorerie d'actifs numériques centrée sur l'Ethereum de premier plan, ayant une exposition directe à l'infrastructure d'intelligence artificielle via sa participation majoritaire dans la société WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI).

Bit Digital a procédé à l'acquisition de l'intégralité des actions composant le capital de Financière Louis David, l'associé commandité de Financière Marjos, lequel détient 15,9% des actions composant le capital social de la Société. Bit Digital a par ailleurs procédé à l'acquisition d'une participation directe dans la Société auprès de trois cédants à hauteur de 9,1% du capital social de la Société. En conséquence, Bit Digital détient directement et indirectement, un nombre d'actions représentant 25% du capital social de la Société.

Messieurs Erke Huang et Bryan Bullett ont été cooptés en qualité de membre du Conseil de surveillance de Financière Marjos, aux côtés de Madame Ichi Shih, en qualité de membre indépendante du Conseil de surveillance, avec effet immédiat. Madame Marie-Célie Guillaume poursuivra ses fonctions actuelles de membre indépendante du Conseil de surveillance de la Société. La ratification de ces nominations sera soumise à la prochaine assemblée générale de la Société. Monsieur Philippe Gellman continuera d'exercer ses fonctions actuelles de Gérant de la Société.

Il est envisagé que Financière Marjos soit renommée Bit Digital Europe.

L'Acquéreur envisage de mettre en œuvre une nouvelle stratégie de développement pour la Société, laquelle pourrait inclure notamment une stratégie de trésorerie d'actifs numériques centrée sur l'Ethereum et/ou toute autre stratégie. Cette stratégie pourrait inclure le développement des capacités opérationnelles internes de la Société, la réalisation d'investissements directs et/ou des investissements stratégiques dans d'autres entreprises liées aux actifs numériques. La Société prévoit de publier ultérieurement une communication plus détaillée pour présenter ses priorités stratégiques.

Philippe Gellman, Gérant de Financière Marjos, a déclaré?: « ?Je suis très heureux et fier d'avoir finalisé cette opération, qui fait entrer un acteur américain majeur des cryptomonnaies sur Euronext Paris, avec l'ambition de transformer Financière Marjos en un leader européen — un véritable événement pour l'ensemble de l'écosystème français, qui sera suivi de près. ?»

Sam Tabar , CEO de Bit Digital, a déclaré?: « ?Il s'agit d'une étape importante pour Bit Digital alors que nous nous développons en Europe via Financière Marjos. Le marché français présente un potentiel stratégique significatif, et nous sommes impatients de construire ce nouvel axe de développement avec une approche disciplinée et de long terme. Nous avons hâte d'annoncer les priorités de la Société et de contribuer à l'écosystème européen des actifs numériques.? »

A propos de Financière Marjos

FINANCIERE MARJOS est coté sur le marché Euronext, compartiment C de NYSE EURONEXT

Codes ISIN c: FR0000060824 – Reuters: FINM.PA – Bloomberg: FINM.FP

Votre contact :

Financière Marjos

Philippe Gellman

Gérant



Téléphone: +33(0)1 46 94 62 86

Financière Marjos – 58 avenue de Wagram – 75017 Paris

http://www.financiere-marjos.com/

Press Release – November 28, 2025

FINANCIERE MARJOS

Société en commandite par actions with a share capital of €199,675.38

Registered office: 58 avenue de Wagram – 75008 Paris

725 721 591 R.C.S. PARIS

Bit Digital, Inc. Acquires control of Financière Marjos SCA

PARIS, November [28], 2025 — Financière Marjos SCA (Euronext: FINM) (“Financière Marjos” or the “Company”), a France-based company listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, announces that Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Purchaser”) has today acquired control of the Company. Based in New York and publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, Bit Digital is a leading Ethereum treasury and staking company with direct exposure to artificial intelligence infrastructure through its controlling majority stake in WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI).

Specifically, Bit Digital has acquired all the shares of Financière Louis David, the general partner ( associé commandité ) of Financière Marjos, which in turn also holds 15.9% of the shares composing the Company's share capital. Bit Digital has directly acquired a further 9.1% of the Company's share capital from three selling shareholders. As a result, Bit Digital holds, directly and indirectly, a number of shares representing 25% of the shares of the Company.

Mr. Erke Huang and Mr. Bryan Bullett have been appointed ( cooptés ) as supervisory board members of Financière Marjos, together, with Ms. Ichi Shih, as independent director, with immediate effect. Ms. Marie-Célie Guillaume will continue in her current role as independent director of the Company. Ratification of the appointments will be submitted to the next shareholders meeting. Philippe Gellman will continue in his current role as Managing Director ( gérant ) of the Company.

It is contemplated that Financière Marjos will be renamed Bit Digital Europe.

The Purchaser intends to adopt a new business strategy for the Company which is expected to include digital assets treasury for Ethereum and/or other strategies. This may include developing the Company's internal operating capabilities; making direct investments; and/or making strategic investments into other businesses related to digital assets. The Company expects to make a more detailed announcement outlining its strategic priorities in due course.

Philippe Gellman, Managing Director of Financière Marjos, declared: “ I am very pleased and proud to have finalized this operation, which brings a major American player in cryptocurrencies to Euronext Paris with the intent to transform Financière Marjos into a leading European player — a genuine event for the entire French ecosystem, which will be closely followed. ”

Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital, stated: “ This marks an important milestone for Bit Digital as we expand into Europe through Financière Marjos. The French market presents significant strategic potential, and we're eager to build on this new presence with a disciplined and long-term approach. We look forward to announcing the Company's priorities and contributing to the broader European digital-asset ecosystem ”.

About Financière Marjos

FINANCIERE MARJOS is listed on the Euronext market, compartment C of NYSE EURONEXT

ISIN codes: FR0000060824 – Reuters: FINM.PA – Bloomberg: FINM.FP

Your Contact :

Financière Marjos



Philippe Gellman

Managing Director









Phone number: +33(0)1 46 94 62 86

Financière Marjos – 58 avenue de Wagram – 75017 Paris



http://www.financiere-marjos.com/