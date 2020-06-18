Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client FDJ versera un dividende de €0,45 par action pour 2019 Reuters • 18/06/2020 à 18:13









18 juin (Reuters) - * FDJ - L'AGM A DÉCIDÉ DE VERSER UN DIVIDENDE DE €0,45 PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2019 (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées FDJ Euronext Paris -1.39%