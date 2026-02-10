Eurazeo Closes ESMI II Fund at €175 Million to Support Maritime Eco-Transition

Eurazeo SE has announced the first closing of its Eurazeo Sustainable Maritime Infrastructure II (ESMI II) fund at €175 million, surpassing its initial target of €125 million. The fund, which aims for a final size of €400 million, is focused on supporting the decarbonization and energy transition of the European maritime sector through asset-based senior secured debt solutions. ESMI II follows the earlier ESMI I fund and is classified as an Article 9 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, targeting investments in assets that reduce CO2 emissions, improve energy efficiency, and support the renewable energy value chain. The fund is expected to support approximately 20 to 30 European maritime sector participants and is supported by institutional investors, including the European Investment Fund, MAIF, Suravenir, AG2R La Mondiale, and L'Auxiliaire.

