Eurazeo and Pantheon Launch €480 Million Private Debt Continuation Fund

Eurazeo SA has announced the closing of a €480 million private debt continuation vehicle, in partnership with global private markets investor Pantheon. The transaction involves the creation of a continuation fund, integration of fund-level financing, and the acquisition of a diversified portfolio of performing senior European credit assets from Eurazeo’s historical private debt platforms. Eurazeo will continue to manage the assets, ensuring portfolio oversight and alignment of interests, while Pantheon provides new capital to enhance Eurazeo’s financing capabilities for mid-sized companies in Europe. This initiative offers liquidity to existing investors and supports Eurazeo’s proactive management of fund maturity cycles.

Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Eurazeo SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on February 02, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

