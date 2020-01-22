Nikkei 225
23 864.56
0.00%
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Elior-CA en baisse de 0,7% à €1,308 md au T1
Reuters22/01/2020 à 07:07

    22 janvier (Reuters) - Elior Group SA  ELIOR.PA :
    * ELIOR-1.308 MILLIONS D'EUROS DE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU
PREMIER
TRIMESTRE, EN RECUL DE 0,7 %
    * ELIOR-CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE -1,8%, ELLE AURAIT ÉTÉ DE
-1,1%
SANS L'IMPACT DES MOUVEMENTS SOCIAUX EN FRANCE, ESTIMÉ À 9
MILLIONS D'EUROS AU MOIS DE DÉCEMBRE
    * ELIOR-PERSPECTIVES 2019-2020 CONFIRMÉES, EN LIGNE AVEC LA
TRAJECTOIRE DE CROISSANCE À MOYEN TERME
    * L'IMPACT DES MOUVEMENTS SOCIAUX DEVRAIT ÊTRE MOINDRE AU
MOIS DE
JANVIER 2020
Plus de détails, cliquez sur  ELIOR.PA
ELIOR GROUP
Euronext Paris -0.91%
