Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Elior-CA en baisse de 0,7% à €1,308 md au T1 Reuters • 22/01/2020 à 07:07









22 janvier (Reuters) - Elior Group SA ELIOR.PA : * ELIOR-1.308 MILLIONS D'EUROS DE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU PREMIER TRIMESTRE, EN RECUL DE 0,7 % * ELIOR-CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE DE -1,8%, ELLE AURAIT ÉTÉ DE -1,1% SANS L'IMPACT DES MOUVEMENTS SOCIAUX EN FRANCE, ESTIMÉ À 9 MILLIONS D'EUROS AU MOIS DE DÉCEMBRE * ELIOR-PERSPECTIVES 2019-2020 CONFIRMÉES, EN LIGNE AVEC LA TRAJECTOIRE DE CROISSANCE À MOYEN TERME * L'IMPACT DES MOUVEMENTS SOCIAUX DEVRAIT ÊTRE MOINDRE AU MOIS DE JANVIER 2020 Plus de détails, cliquez sur ELIOR.PA

Valeurs associées ELIOR GROUP Euronext Paris -0.91%