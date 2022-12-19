 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
JAN 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 475.00
+0.33%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
JAN 23 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 475.00
+0.33%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ECONOCOM : ECONOCOM: Treasury shares
information fournie par Actusnews19/12/2022 à 17:45

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
19 December 2022

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 12 December 2022 to 18 December 2022, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average
price
(€) 		Minimum
price
(€) 		Maximum
price
(€)
12/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 10,261 2.8828 2.8300 2.9250
13/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 11,000 2.8110 2.7750 2.8650
14/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 10,062 2.8295 2.7650 2.8400
15/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 12,000 2.7817 2.7350 2.8350
16/12/2022 Stock Exchange Purchase 9,577 2.7264 2.6800 2.7550
Total 52,900

On 19 December 2022, Econocom Group SE held 37,294,261 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 16.73% of the firm's securities.

Furthermore, an indirect subsidiary of Econocom Group SE, namely Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, also held 6,782,703 Econocom Group shares.

On this date, Econocom Group and its direct and indirect subsidiaries together held 44,076,964 Econocom Group shares, amounting to 19.77% of the firm's shares.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section ‘Regulated Information – Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has forty-nine years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in sixteen countries, with over 8,200 employees. It made €2,505m in revenue in 2021. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benhjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Press relations contact:

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yWialceZYWebnZudlsaXaGhpZ2ZqxWfKamaXlGKclZ3JbWyUmGeSa5iVZnBonGVu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/77708-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2022-12-19_en84.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Valeurs associées

ECONOCOM GROUP
Euronext Bruxelles -0.70%
© Actusnews.

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque