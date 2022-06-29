ECONOCOM : Econocom gives details about the acquisition of Semic SA in Spain and its quarterly Revenue on a pro forma basis
Press release, 29 june 2022
Econocom gives details about the acquisition of Semic SA in Spain and its quarterly Revenue on a pro forma basis 1
Following questions from financial analysts about Econocom's acquisition of Semic, announced on 28 June 2022, the Group would like to share the following clarifications:
- In 2021, Semic reported an EBITDA of around €2m
- 51% of its shares have been acquired; the company has been consolidated since 1 April 2022
- The balance will be the subject of a second tranche in March 2025
Econocom would also like to underline that after some entities were reclassified as discontinued operations, its Q1 2021 Revenue by business line on a pro forma 1 basis is as follows:
|Revenue (millions of euros)
|
Q1 2021
pro forma 1
|Q1 2022
|Products & Solutions
|222.7
|239.5
|Services
|133.3
|128.5
|Technology Management & Financing (TMF)
|171.1
|175.9
|Group total
|527.0
|543.9
Econocom Revenue has been supported by TMF's upturn, by a solid performance from Products & Solutions and by the incorporation of recent acquisitions, so the Group expects sustained growth 2 in H1 2022 Revenue, above its target of 4–5% for the year 2022.
Given the good trend in H1 2022 business activity, the Group expects its Recurring Net Profit per share to be at least €0.50 for the year 2022.
Next publication: 2022 half-year results on 26 July 2022 after market close.
1 Based on unchanging norms and scope
2 Based on unchanging norms
