DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Q1 2025 revenue

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, May 6 th , 2025

Q1 2025 revenue

Revenue growth in line with the IMPULSE 2026 plan

Good sales momentum in the Textile business, up +15 %

Continued expansion in the strategic Indian market

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY (DELFINGEN), a global leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments, is releasing its Q1 2025 revenue figures.

Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DELFINGEN, said:

“The start of the year has confirmed the consistency and relevance of our strategic choices. The Textile business is proving to be a sustainable growth driver, our presence in the key Indian market is growing, and our deep localisation business model gives us invaluable agility in a changing world. We continue to work with diligence and commitment on rolling out our IMPULSE 2026 roadmap, the initial effects of which are already visible and are set to intensify, guided by a clear ambition: to build a model based on more qualitative growth, increased profitability and greater resilience to economic cycles.”

in € millions

unaudited Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Change

organic [1] Automotive 94.7 91.3 -3.7 % -5.0 % Industrial 18.9 18.8 -0.8 % -2.6 % Total 113.6 110.0 -3.2 % -4.6 %

DELFINGEN made revenue of €110.0m in the first quarter of 2025, registering a small decrease of 3.2 % but a significant improvement compared to previous quarters. This performance factors in a positive exchange rate effect of +1.4 % linked to the appreciation of the €/$ exchange rate over the quarter. At constant rates, revenue for the period was down 4.6 %.

Over the period, the Textile business showed continued growth, rising by +15 %, representing 20% of total revenue. This momentum confirms the strategic role of this activity as a sustainable growth driver for the Group and reflects the relevance of its investments.

During the quarter, the Group also benefited from solid momentum in Asia, driven by the ramp-up of activities in India, a strategic market for DELFINGEN. At the same time, the Group's structural underexposure to China continued to limit its ability to capture the full growth potential of this market, which is identified as a medium-term growth driver.

In a global environment in which trade is increasingly fragmented and tension around trade and customs is intensified, the “deep localisation” strategy of establishing strong local roots for the supply, production, engineering and marketing functions helps to limit the impacts of this situation and serves as a differentiating competitive advantage for the Group. It strengthens the resilience of its industrial model, increases its agility in a rapidly changing world and supports closer proximity with clients in all key regions.

Change in consolidated revenue by geographical area

in € millions

unaudited Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Change

organic [2] Europe - Africa 56.0 53.0 -5.2 % -5.9 % North & South Americas 43.6 41.4 -4.9 % -7.3 % Asia 14.1 15.5 +10.4 % +9.1 % Total 113.6 110.0 -3.2 % -4.6%

Outlook

The Group will continue to execute its IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan, having already made significant progress in recent months, in line with the commitments set out by it. DELFINGEN's aim is to embark on a qualitative growth cycle that prioritises value over volumes in order to become a sector leader in terms of profitability and increase resilience to better cope with economic cycles.

In this context, it has confirmed its objectives for 2026:

Revenue of around €430m after the discontinuation of certain FTT [3] contracts worth more than €25m;

Current operating margin in excess of 7.5 %, with an accretive effect of 1.2 pts from the restructuring of the FTT business unit, an increase in operational efficiency of +1 pt, and cost savings and streamlining of the support functions to the tune of €5m a year, despite ongoing wage inflation;

Debt leverage of less than 2.25x based on improved profitability, a targeted reduction in the investment plan of €5m in 2025 and 2026, and gains in WCR linked to the gradual discontinuation of the FTT activities.

Next event:

28 th July, 2025: publication of H1 2025 revenue (after market close).

About DELFINGEN ( www.delfingen.com )

DELFINGEN is the world leader in cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, …).

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 41 offices in 21 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive and industry sectors, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin LEHARI

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

“Safe Harbor” statement

Although DELFINGEN's Management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by the forward-looking statements.

[1] At constant scope and exchange rates

[2] At constant scope and exchange rates

[3] fluid transfer tubing