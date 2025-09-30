DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : ASCOM PARTICIPATION completes acquisition of 7.10% of DELFINGEN's share capital held by the NOBEL fund

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, September 30 th , 2025

ASCOM PARTICIPATION completes acquisition of 7.10% of DELFINGEN's share capital held by the NOBEL fund

As announced in its press release dated 6 August 2025, ASCOM PARTICIPATION, a company owned by the members of DELFINGEN's Executive Committee, today confirms the completion of the acquisition of 185,000 DELFINGEN shares from the NOBEL fund, representing 7.10% of the Group's share capital.

This transaction was carried out in two stages, in accordance with the initial agreement:

First block: The purchase of 92,500 shares was completed on 6 August 2025 at a unit price of €27.

Second block: The remaining 92,500 shares acquired on 30 September 2025, also at a unit price of €27.

Following these transactions, ASCOM PARTICIPATION's stake in DELFINGEN's capital now stands at 13.02%. The required declarations concerning these transactions will be filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

Next event:

November 3 rd , 2025: publication of Q3 2025 revenue (after close of trading).

About DELFINGEN ( www.delfingen.com )

DELFINGEN is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions in very restrictive environments for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, the Group has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN

Christophe Clerc

Executive Vice President - Finance

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Benjamin Lehari

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Press Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

"Safe Harbor" statement

Although DELFINGEN's Management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by the forward-looking statements.