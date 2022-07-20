Consolidated turnover for the 1st half 2022: +14.3% at €67.6M

At constants exchange rate and perimeter*: +11.0%



SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st half 2022, ending on June 30 2022.



* The change variations over the period represent €1.5M against € -1.5M in 2021.

The scope variations over the period represent €-0.4M.



The ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan for a more premium, more attractive and more transversal repositioning has led to the implementation of the new organization on 1st January 2022. For the 2nd consecutive quarter, SOGECLAIR is presenting its turnover according to this new organization. The 2021 comparison is pro-forma.

With a 2nd quarter at +11.9%, this is the 5th consecutive quarter of increased turnover. To be noted over the half-year is the strong rebound of commercial aviation +51%, rail +28% and the good performance of business aviation +3%, which more than compensate for the drop in automotive -24%.