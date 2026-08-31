Biophytis strengthens its financial position and extends its cash runway into Q1 2027

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), August 31, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneering company in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today provides an update on its cash position and the actions undertaken to strengthen its financial structure.

Over the past few months, the Company has continued to implement its financial restructuring strategy, combining the mobilization of new resources primarily from the exercise of the 2026 warrants (BSA 2026) and the reduction of its financial debt through debt-to-equity conversion. These actions now make it possible to improve Biophytis's financial visibility and extend its cash runway into the first quarter of 2027.