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BIOPHYTIS STRATEGIC UPDATE: JOINT VENTURE REGISTRATION FILING SUBMITTED IN HONG KONG
information fournie par Boursorama CP 02/06/2026 à 07:00

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), June 2, 2026, at 7:00 a.m CET. – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announced the submission of the registration filing for its joint venture in Hong Kong with its Asian partners, including Ronghui Renhe Life Technology, a leading Chinese conglomerate primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of healthcare products.

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