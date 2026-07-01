BIOPHYTIS REPORTS ITS PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES ITS STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), July 1st, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, today reports its provisional, unaudited financial results for the fiscal year 2025 and provides an update on its strategic outlook.



Stanislas Veillet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biophytis, stated: “2025 was a transformative year for Biophytis. We successfully finalized our strategic agreement with our Asian partners to establish a joint venture in Hong Kong, paving the way for the world’s first Phase 3 clinical trial in sarcopenia. At the same time, we significantly strengthened our financial structure and enhanced our drug discovery platform. These achievements position Biophytis to sustainably transform the lives of millions of patients living with sarcopenia and obesity, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”