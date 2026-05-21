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Biophytis participates in the first Longevity Summit
information fournie par Boursorama CP 21/05/2026 à 07:30

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), May 21, 2026 at 7.30 AM (CET) – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, announces its participation in the Longevity Summit 2026, held on May 20, 2026 at the French National Academy of Medicine in Paris, under the High Patronage of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

The Longevity Summit 2026 is the first event in France entirely dedicated to the challenges of healthy longevity. It brings together nearly 150 public and private decision-makers, researchers, scientists, healthcare professionals, industrial players and representatives of French and international institutions to discuss advances in geroscience, artificial intelligence applied to healthcare, the prevention of pathological aging and the adaptation of healthcare systems to future demographic transformations.

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