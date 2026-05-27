BIOPHYTIS CHANGES ITS FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH HEXAGON CAPITAL FUND TO ENSURE ITS €2 MILLION FACILITY IS RENEWABLE

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), May 27, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, provides an update on the modification of the terms of the straight bond financing facility established with Hexagon Capital Fund (“Hexagon”) on August 5, 2025, amended for the first time on February 26, 2026, and amended a second time on May 22, 2026. These changes are part of Biophytis’ strategy to optimize its financial structure and secure the resources needed to achieve its clinical ambitions.