Belgium's Bpost sets new dividend policy, mid-term strategy

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company Bpost BPOST.BR announced on Tuesday a new dividend policy as it laid out a mid-term strategy which looks to compensate for a declining mail business with stronger e-commerce.

The group, which delivers mail, parcels and e-commerce logistics, said it would aim to pay out 30% to 50% of net profit in May according to International Financial Reporting Standards.

Earlier in the year, Bpost had suspended its former dividend policy - namely 85% of its net result according to Belgian accounting standards - and advised against granting a 2020 dividend.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Sarah Morland ; editing by Kim Coghill)