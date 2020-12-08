Belgium's Bpost sets new dividend policy, mid-term strategy
Reuters•08/12/2020 à 07:57
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company Bpost BPOST.BR announced on Tuesday a new dividend policy as it laid out a mid-term strategy which looks to compensate for a declining mail business with stronger e-commerce.
The group, which delivers mail, parcels and e-commerce logistics, said it would aim to pay out 30% to 50% of net profit in May according to International Financial Reporting Standards.
Earlier in the year, Bpost had suspended its former dividend policy - namely 85% of its net result according to Belgian accounting standards - and advised against granting a 2020 dividend.
(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Sarah Morland ; editing by Kim Coghill)
