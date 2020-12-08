Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Belgium's Bpost sets new dividend policy, mid-term strategy
Reuters08/12/2020 à 07:57

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Belgian postal company Bpost BPOST.BR announced on Tuesday a new dividend policy as it laid out a mid-term strategy which looks to compensate for a declining mail business with stronger e-commerce.

The group, which delivers mail, parcels and e-commerce logistics, said it would aim to pay out 30% to 50% of net profit in May according to International Financial Reporting Standards.

Earlier in the year, Bpost had suspended its former dividend policy - namely 85% of its net result according to Belgian accounting standards - and advised against granting a 2020 dividend.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Sarah Morland ; editing by Kim Coghill)

Valeurs associées

BPOST
Euronext Bruxelles 0.00%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

