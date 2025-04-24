 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2025
information fournie par Boursorama CP 24/04/2025 à 08:00

Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2025, 8:00 a.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene’s shareholders is available.



The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 42 of April 7, 2025 and in the corrigendum no. 47 of April 18, 2025.



These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.



The General Meeting will be held on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 am CET, at the Company’s headquarters in Illkirch-Graffenstaden (France). It will be broadcast live on the Company’s website (www.transgene.fr under “Investors - Shareholders’ Meeting”) and the video will also be available later within the time period provided for by the regulations.



.../...

