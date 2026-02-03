 Aller au contenu principal
Amundi SA Reports €2.4 Trillion in Assets Under Management
information fournie par Reuters 03/02/2026 à 06:59

Amundi SA manages nearly €2,400 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Amundi SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: GNW1001162667-fr) on February 03, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Valeurs associées

AMUNDI
77,3500 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
