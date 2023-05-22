 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 469.62
-0.30%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
CAC 40
7 469.62
-0.30%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Amundi, CACEIS complete strategic partnership to develop B2B fund JV Fund Channel
information fournie par Reuters22/05/2023 à 13:00

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - French fund manager Amundi SA

AMUN.PA said on Monday it has finalised a strategic partnership with CACEIS, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole and Santander groups, to accelerate the development of B2B fund distribution platform Fund Channel.

CACEIS will acquire 33.33% of Fund Channel, in which Amundi remains the majority shareholder, the group said in a statement.

"This joint venture will significantly strengthen Fund Channel's profile as a fund distribution platform in Europe and Asia," said in a statement CACEIS Deputy Managing Director Joe Saliba.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Toby Chopra)

Valeurs associées

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Euronext Paris -0.05%
AMUNDI
Euronext Paris +0.78%
© 2023 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre Boursorama Banque