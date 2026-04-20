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AMF valide offre de retrait sur Teract à 3,12 € par action
information fournie par Reuters 20/04/2026 à 17:38

* InVivo Group lance offre publique de retrait sur TERACT, visant actions et BSAR B, avec perspective de retrait obligatoire. * Prix proposé fixé à 3,12 EUR par action, 0,0039 EUR par BSAR B. * InVivo détient 57 013 105 actions, soit 81,5% capital sur base non diluée. * Participation atteint 94,97% capital en incluant fondateurs et actions autodétenues. * Décision de conformité datée 20 avril 2026, calendrier de l’offre à publier ultérieurement. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. TERACT SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/D0FD024B2F764A227C8F527EA1FF079E6CA919AB

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TERACT
3,1300 EUR Euronext Paris +0,32%
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