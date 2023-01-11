Alstom signe un contrat de fourniture de trains pour le métro de Saint-Domingue
information fournie par Reuters11/01/2023 à 16:23
11 janvier (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* ALSTOM SIGNE UN NOUVEAU CONTRAT POUR LA FOURNITURE DE TRAINS METROPOLIS AU MÉTRO DE SAINT-DOMINGUE
* ALSTOM FABRIQUERA LES TRAINS DANS SON USINE DE SANTA PERPETUA, À BARCELONE
* ALSTOM FABRIQUERA, FOURNIRA ET METTRA EN SERVICE DIX NOUVEAUX TRAINS METROPOLIS
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA
(Bureau de Gdansk)
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+1.05%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer