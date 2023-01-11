 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Alstom signe un contrat de fourniture de trains pour le métro de Saint-Domingue
information fournie par Reuters11/01/2023 à 16:23

11 janvier (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM SIGNE UN NOUVEAU CONTRAT POUR LA FOURNITURE DE TRAINS METROPOLIS AU MÉTRO DE SAINT-DOMINGUE

* ALSTOM FABRIQUERA LES TRAINS DANS SON USINE DE SANTA PERPETUA, À BARCELONE

* ALSTOM FABRIQUERA, FOURNIRA ET METTRA EN SERVICE DIX NOUVEAUX TRAINS METROPOLIS

© 2023 Thomson Reuters.

