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Allan Green achète 3 000 actions North Atlantic Energies à 52,2 € l’unité
information fournie par Reuters 20/04/2026 à 11:30

* Allan Green renforce participation dans North Atlantic Energies avec achat de 3 000 actions le 17 avril 2026 à 52,2 EUR. * Candel & Partners acquiert 1 000 actions le 17 avril 2026 à 51,65 EUR.

* Digital Innovations Holding achète 1 000 actions le 17 avril 2026 à 51,34 EUR. * Participation totale directe et indirecte d’Allan Green portée à 602 500 actions au 17 avril 2026. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. North Atlantic Energies published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/271EB2796FBC203F7DAB00D8DA22A39F8CE351B7

Valeurs associées

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