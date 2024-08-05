Airbus dit avoir livré 77 appareils en juillet

5 août - Airbus SE AIR.PA :
* LIVRAISONS EN JUILLET: 77
* COMMANDES BRUTES EN JUILLET: 59
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 400 APPAREILS SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR REMPORTÉ 386 COMMANDES BRUTES SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR REMPORTÉ 367 COMMANDES NETTES SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 28 MODÈLES A350 SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 138 MODÈLES A320NEO SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 179 MODÈLES A321NEO SUR JANVIER-JUILLET
Texte original: shorturl.at/Kge2J
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
