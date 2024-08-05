 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
CAC 40 Index
7 181,50
-1,12%
Airbus dit avoir livré 77 appareils en juillet
information fournie par Reuters 05/08/2024 à 17:52

5 août - Airbus SE AIR.PA :

* LIVRAISONS EN JUILLET: 77

* COMMANDES BRUTES EN JUILLET: 59

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 400 APPAREILS SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR REMPORTÉ 386 COMMANDES BRUTES SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR REMPORTÉ 367 COMMANDES NETTES SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 28 MODÈLES A350 SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 138 MODÈLES A320NEO SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

* AIRBUS DIT AVOIR LIVRÉ 179 MODÈLES A321NEO SUR JANVIER-JUILLET

Texte original: shorturl.at/Kge2J

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

AIRBUS
130,50 EUR Euronext Paris -1,06%
© 2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

