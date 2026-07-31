Agenda Macro Zonebourse : semaine du 3 au 7 août 2026

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 3 août
08h00 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Allemagne)
08h00 : Ventes au détail (annuel) (Allemagne)
16h00 : Indice ISM manufacturier (États-Unis)
16h00 : Indice ISM manufacturier emploi (États-Unis)
Mardi 4 août
14h30 : Importations (États-Unis)
14h30 : Balance commerciale (États-Unis)
14h30 : Exportations (États-Unis)
16h00 : Commandes à l'industrie (mensuel) (États-Unis)
16h00 : JOLTs offres d'emploi (États-Unis)
Mercredi 5 août
01h50 : Compte-rendu de la réunion de politique monétaire de la BoJ (Japon)
08h45 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (France)
14h15 : Créations d'emplois ADP (États-Unis)
16h00 : Indice ISM services (États-Unis)
16h30 : Changement des stocks de pétrole brut EIA (États-Unis)
Jeudi 6 août
08h00 : Commandes à l'industrie (mensuel) (Allemagne)
11h00 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Zone Euro)
14h30 : Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage (États-Unis)
Vendredi 7 août
07h30 : Taux de chômage (France)
08h00 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (Allemagne)
08h00 : Balance commerciale (Allemagne)
08h45 : Balance commerciale (France)
09h00 : Confiance des consommateurs (Suisse)
14h30 : Taux de participation (États-Unis)
14h30 : Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole (États-Unis)
14h30 : Taux de chômage (États-Unis)
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