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Agenda Macro Zonebourse : semaine du 3 au 7 août 2026
information fournie par AOF 31/07/2026 à 16:25
Ajoutez Boursorama à vos sources préférées

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 3 août

08h00 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Allemagne)

08h00 : Ventes au détail (annuel) (Allemagne)

16h00 : Indice ISM manufacturier (États-Unis)

16h00 : Indice ISM manufacturier emploi (États-Unis)

Mardi 4 août

14h30 : Importations (États-Unis)

14h30 : Balance commerciale (États-Unis)

14h30 : Exportations (États-Unis)

16h00 : Commandes à l'industrie (mensuel) (États-Unis)

16h00 : JOLTs offres d'emploi (États-Unis)

Mercredi 5 août

01h50 : Compte-rendu de la réunion de politique monétaire de la BoJ (Japon)

08h45 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (France)

14h15 : Créations d'emplois ADP (États-Unis)

16h00 : Indice ISM services (États-Unis)

16h30 : Changement des stocks de pétrole brut EIA (États-Unis)

Jeudi 6 août

08h00 : Commandes à l'industrie (mensuel) (Allemagne)

11h00 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Zone Euro)

14h30 : Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage (États-Unis)

Vendredi 7 août

07h30 : Taux de chômage (France)

08h00 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (Allemagne)

08h00 : Balance commerciale (Allemagne)

08h45 : Balance commerciale (France)

09h00 : Confiance des consommateurs (Suisse)

14h30 : Taux de participation (États-Unis)

14h30 : Créations d'emplois dans le secteur non agricole (États-Unis)

14h30 : Taux de chômage (États-Unis)

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