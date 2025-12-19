ABL Diagnostics informs the market of a non‑binding letter of intent between ABL S.A. and ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) for a proposed reverse merger

PRESS RELEASE CONTAINING INSIDE INFORMATION – MAR, Art. 17



The contemplated transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and Nasdaq listing requirements; no change to ABL S.A.’s control over ABL Diagnostics at this stage.



ABL Diagnostics (Euronext: ABLD - ISIN: FR001400AHX6) informs its shareholders and the market that Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. (“ABL S.A.”), its controlling shareholder, and ProPhase Labs, Inc. (“ProPhase,” Nasdaq: PRPH) have signed a non‑binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) regarding a proposed reverse merger pursuant to which ABL would become the majority owner of the combined company.



The LOI is preliminary and creates no obligation to consummate a transaction, other than customary confidentiality and expense provisions. The proposal remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and other customary closing conditions. The parties are targeting an indicative 60–90‑day timeframe to execute definitive agreements.



Based on the information available, the contemplated transaction does not affect ABL S.A.’s control over ABL Diagnostics and does not trigger the mandatory offer threshold.