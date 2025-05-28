 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
ABL Diagnostics Expands Verification of DeepChek® Applications on Additional MGI NGS Platforms to Enhance Microbiology and Virology Genotyping
28/05/2025

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is proud to announce the successful verification of its DeepChek® solution on various applications including HIV, Viral Hepatis (C, B, D), Respiratory viruses (Influenza, RSV, SARS-CoV-2), Tuberculosis (TB), and 16S rRNA-based bacterial identification on two additional MGI next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms: the DNBSEQ-G99 (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/MGI-Sequencing-to-Identify-HIV-1-Drug-Resistance-Mutations_European-Meeting-on-HIV-et-Hepatitis_v2.pdf ) and the DNBSEQ-E25 (poster #60 to be presented at the upcoming European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis on June 4th in Barcelona). This announcement follows the validation of the DNBSEQ-G400 (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/20240715_MGI-and-ABL-Application-Note1.pdf), which was showcased during the ESCMID Global 2024 congress in Barcelona.

The G99 and E25 platforms, developed by MGI, are ideal for low to medium throughput laboratories, such as those operating in clinical microbiology or regional reference labs, due to their compact design, rapid sequencing capabilities, and cost-efficient workflow. By expanding compatibility across these systems, ABL Diagnostics continues its mission to democratize access to advanced genotyping tools across a wider range of laboratory environments.

For research use only (RUO).

Valeurs associées

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
5,4500 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

