ABL Diagnostics Drives EMEA Expansion with VELA Diagnostics Partnership

Leveraging an annualized run-rate baseline of ~1M€ from late 2025, the Company accelerates its strategic rollout of automated CE-IVD HIV testing solutions.



Woippy, May, 21st 8:00 AM – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”) (the “Company”), a specialist in molecular diagnostics, bioinformatics and infectious disease solutions, today announces the strategic acceleration of its exclusive partnership with VELA Diagnostics for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), effective since January 2026, as well as the progressive delivery of CE-IVD HIV solutions.



Over the past few months, ABL Diagnostics' close relationships and proactive engagement with clients, together with the strong operational support provided by VELA Diagnostics, have effectively translated into meeting customer requirements across the EMEA region through efficient logistics coordination, customer support, and timely deliveries.