ABL Diagnostics Appoints Helix2 as Exclusive Distributor in Greece

Woippy, January 29, 2026 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, is pleased to announce the signature of an exclusive distribution agreement with Helix2, granting the company exclusive rights to distribute ABL Diagnostics’ products in Greece.



The agreement covers both ABL’s DeepChek® range, dedicated to NGS-based genotyping, and the UltraGene range, designed for qPCR-based detection. Through this partnership, ABL Diagnostics and Helix2 will be able to offer comprehensive diagnostic solutions for a wide range of infectious diseases, including advanced tools for HIV drug resistance determination.



Thanks to this collaboration, Helix2 will be able to provide end-to-end diagnostic solutions, combining ABL Diagnostics’ assays with next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. Helix2 is also an authorized distributor of Illumina technologies in Greece, enabling laboratories to access fully integrated workflows from sample to result.