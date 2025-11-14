ABL Diagnostics appoints Eurobio Scientific as exclusive distributor for its VELA product line in a targeted segment of the French market

Woippy, the 14th of November at 8:00 am – ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris: ABLD), a French company specializing in advanced molecular diagnostics, announces the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Eurobio Scientific (Euronext Growth Paris: ALERS, ISIN FR0013240934), a leading in vitro diagnostics company, for the commercialization of its VELA product line within a defined segment of the French public hospital market.



Effectively, this agreement aims to enhance access to ABL Diagnostics’ next-generation sequencing (NGS) and viral genotyping solutions, while ensuring optimal local service for end users.



A targeted collaboration to enhance customer service



Under the agreement:



• A list of existing customers will be transferred to Eurobio Scientific, which will manage their commercial, logistical, and first-line technical support;



• Other customers will continue to be managed directly by ABL Diagnostics, ensuring continuity and high-level technical expertise.



This differentiated approach enables optimized market coverage while maintaining a high standard of service for healthcare professionals and patients.





A logical continuation with a long-standing partner



Eurobio Scientific has historically distributed the VELA product line in France and several European countries, prior to its integration into ABL Diagnostics’ portfolio.