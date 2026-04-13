ABL Diagnostics Announces Two New Scientific Publications, Reinforcing its Expertise in HIV Sequencing-based Genotyping

Woippy, April 13, 2026 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the presentation of two new scientific studies at leading international conferences. These results further reinforce the Company’s technological leadership while significantly enhancing its competitiveness in international tenders and its ability to access new strategic markets in HIV sequencing-based genotyping.



The first study, “Comparative evaluation of MGI DNBSEQ-E25 and Illumina MiSeq for HIV-1 genomic surveillance using QCMD Panels”, will be presented at the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis 2026, taking place in Barcelona from June 10–12, 2026. This study demonstrates strong concordance between MGI DNBSEQ-E25 and Illumina MiSeq platforms, supporting the robustness and cross-platform compatibility of DeepChek® solutions.



The second study, “CE-IVD Next-Generation Sequencing Workflow for Multi-Pathogen Analysis”, will be presented at ESCMID Global 2026 in Munich from April 17–21, 2026. This work showcases a workflow composed of CE‑IVD certified modules enabling simultaneous detection and analysis of multiple pathogens. It highlights the ability of DeepChek® solutions to address increasing laboratory needs in syndromic testing, epidemiological surveillance, and antimicrobial resistance detection, within a fully compliant regulatory framework.