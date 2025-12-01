ABL Diagnostics announces a new collaboration for CDL Pharma on two European clinical trials in digestive oncology

Woippy, December 1st, 6:00 PM – ABL Diagnostics announces a new collaboration for CDL Pharma to support the deployment of its services in two large-scale European clinical trials: COLOSOTO and FRUQUITAS, promoted by the Fédération Francophone de Cancérologie Digestive (FFCD). These studies, conducted over several years and involving dozens of centers across France and Europe, require rigorous logistical and administrative organization.



CDL Pharma, an expert in clinical trial management and biological sample logistics, will handle kit design, flow planning, and administrative follow-up for the studies. ABL Diagnostics supports this initiative to ensure efficient coordination and execution in compliance with international standards.



An industrial and economic dynamic



This collaboration aims to strengthen the competitiveness of both entities in the European clinical trial services market. By combining their expertise, ABL Diagnostics and CDL Pharma seek to optimize resources through centralized organization, reduce timelines and costs through better anticipation of needs, and provide sponsors with a comprehensive and coherent solution that enhances project value.