ABL Diagnostics and AB ANALITICA join forces to offer microbiology genotyping solutions in Italy.
information fournie par Boursorama CP28/02/2024 à 10:00

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement to confer to AB ANALITICA (https://www.abANALITICA.com/en/) the rights to promote and commercialize ABLD assays and software systems to all laboratories in Italy.
Primarily focusing on PCR assays and secured downstream analysis systems covering many infectious diseases like HIV, Viral Hepatitis, Respiratory Viruses…, AB ANALITICA will be able to offer innovative solutions to laboratories willing to implement such tests for clinical diagnostics or research, through Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) or Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.

